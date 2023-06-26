Register
Multiple emergency crews attend after suspected drink driver crashes into cars and garage in Rugby

A woman has been arrested
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:28 BST

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing into parked cars and a garage in Rugby.

Police officers, fire fighters and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Alwyn Road shortly after 10.15pm on Saturday (June 24).

One onlooker said the scene looked like "explosion on the road".

Warwickshire Police said: "A 36-year-old woman was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.17pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car that had collided with a house on Alwyn Road, Bilton in Rugby.

"A paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival no patients required treatment from ambulance staff and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”