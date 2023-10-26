Murder charge: Teenage girl and two teenage boys charged with murder of Nuneaton man
A 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys have been charged with murder
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Nuneaton man John Hackett.
Mr Hackett died at his home on April 26 - the day after officers responded to a report that he had been assaulted in Snow Hill Recreation Ground in Camp Hill Road, Nuneaton.
