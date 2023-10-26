Register
Murder charge: Teenage girl and two teenage boys charged with murder of Nuneaton man

A 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys have been charged with murder
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Nuneaton man John Hackett.

Mr Hackett died at his home on April 26 - the day after officers responded to a report that he had been assaulted in Snow Hill Recreation Ground in Camp Hill Road, Nuneaton.

A 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys have been charged with murder and will appear at Coventry Youth Court today (Thursday October 26).