The incident happened early in the morning near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace in the town.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Leamington this morning (Thursday August 10).

Police were called at 3am to a report of a man found seriously injured near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected gunshot wound, where he was declared dead.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire Police

It is believed he was shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close.

A post-mortem is due to take place.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local policing commander for Warwick district, said: “A murder investigation has been launched, and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing to ascertain the circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We recognise the concern this incident, which is believed to be isolated, may have caused the local community and want to reassure them that a full investigation is underway.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries, and as part of this, a scene guard and a road closure are currently in place at either end of Ranelagh Terrace, and at Frances Havergal Close by the junction with Ranelagh Terrace.

“If anyone was in the area shortly before 3am this morning and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or who may have any dashcam or doorbell footage, please get in contact.

“There is likely to be significant disruption in the local area while we carry out enquiries at the scene. I’d like to thank local people for their cooperation and patience while we do this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

People with information can also call 101 quoting incident number 33 of August 10.

Information can also be reported to Warwickshire Police via its website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/