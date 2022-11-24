Man, 31, remains in custody

A murder investigation has been launched by police following the death of a man in Rugby.

Around 7pm yesterday (Wednesday), officers were called to Spring Street where a man in his 30s was found with multiple stab wounds. A knife was recovered from the scene.

The Ambulance Service carried out CPR and the man was taken to hospital where he later died.

A view of Spring Street. Google Street View.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A 31-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: “A murder investigation has started after a man who was seriously assaulted in Rugby died.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers from our force.

“We recognise the concern this incident, which we are treating as isolated, will have caused the local community and want to reassure them that a full investigation is underway.

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area while our officers carry out their enquiries and we’d ask anyone who can help us to speak with them and tell them what they know.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this death and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in and around the Spring Street area between 6.45pm and 7.30pm yesterday evening (Wednesday).

“I would also encourage anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us.”