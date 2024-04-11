Murder suspect released without charge after unexplained death of Ansley woman
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge following a post-mortem examination on a woman in Ansley.
He was arrested on April 9 after police were called to the death of a woman in her 30s at a property in Birmingham Road.
Police said the ‘cause of death will no longer be treated as suspicious at this time’.
The 39 year old man from Nuneaton was released from custody without charge yesterday (April 10)
The Warwickshire force extended its condolences to the family and friends of the woman, who has not yet been named.
A statement said: “In relation to the sad death of a woman in her late 30s in Ansley on 9 April, a post-mortem and enquiries have been conducted by police, and it has been concluded that the cause of death will no longer be treated as suspicious at this time.
“A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton, arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, was released from custody without charge at 4.30pm yesterday evening (10 April).
“Our thoughts are with the woman’s friends and family.”