Mysterious HGV 'abandoned' in Rugby is seized by police - who post humorous social media post about the incident

Rugby Police said they were forced to take action after trying and failing to trace the owners of the vehicle, which has been parked up in Consul Road since late last year

An HGV that seems to have been abandoned in Rugby for many months has now been seized by police.

Rugby Police said they were forced to take action after trying and failing to trace the owners of the vehicle, which has been parked up in Consul Road since late last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They took to social media with a humorous post to explain the situation.

An HGV that seems to have been abandoned in Rugby for many months has now been seized by police.

The post reads: "Observe this land beast from the lesser-spotted HGV genus, a frequent sight in Rugby. This majestic example is of the Ivecos Hi-Wayus species, commonly denoted by its large silver lettering up front - an evolved trait to help it attract mates across expansive plains (car parks).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Though not prone to hibernation, this one had been resting on Rugby’s Consul Road since late last year.

"We’ve all heard the phrase, ‘let sleeping trucks lie,” but, understandably, nearby homo-sapiens were growing increasingly annoyed by the presence of this blue-backed land beast. Rugby’s beat Bobbies made repeated attempts to try to track down the owner – but to no avail.

"And when this grand old beast’s tax expired, we began arranging to have it recovered. Yesterday, this plan was realised, and we are pleased to report that it is now in a safe reservation, where it can be cared for by the DVLA.

Advertisement

Advertisement