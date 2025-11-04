Nasty surprise in the post for ten drivers spotted filming crash scene on their phones on Warwickshire motorway
Ten drivers were spotted filming a crash scene in the space of 15 minutes on a busy Warwickshire motorway.
And now all of them will get a nasty surprise in the post when they receive fines for the actions.
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit was dealing with a crash on the M40 when they clocked the drivers.
"Some things in life just don’t need to be filmed and road traffic collisions are definitely near the top of that list," they said.
"Not to mention driving whilst using your phone in front of multiple police officers is a sure fire way to earn a £200 fine and six points on your driving licence, as the drivers seen this morning will be finding out the hard way.
"Once again not using your mobile phone whilst driving isn’t hard."