New CCTV camera installed in Warwick park following growing concerns about anti-social behaviour

A new CCTV camera has been installed in a park in Warwick following an increase in concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour.

Over the last few months, residents have been raising concerns on social media about on going anti-social behaviour in St Nicholas Park.

In response, officers from the Warwick Safer Neighourhood Team (SNT) have posted on Facebook about increasing patrols in the area.

Now, a new camera has been installed in the park, near to the entrance of Pickard Street, which has been highlighted by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

A new CCTV camera has been installed in St Nicholas Park. Photos by Warwickshire World and Matt Western

Mr Western went to see the new camera during a recent visit to the park with police officers.

Mr Western said: “Many constituents have shared with me their concerns around anti-social behaviour in St Nicks Park, and how it always gets worse over the summer.

“I have repeatedly raised these concerns with the police and yesterday morning we headed out on a walkabout around the park to discuss the hotspots for ASB and chat with residents about their concerns and what can be done to address them.

“It is good to see the new CCTV camera by the entrance to Pickard Street.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western speaking to police officers in St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Matt Western

"The police tell me this feeds directly back to their CCTV room and means they can check the CCTV footage far more easily than the previous one. It also allows for far more coverage than the previous camera.

"The police stressed the importance of reporting any ASB you see to them; it all helps build an intelligence picture and adds to any evidence they may already have.

“We’re lucky to have such a wonderful park and we should all be able to enjoy it.”

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council is pleased to report that a new replacement integrated camera has been installed at this location, funded by Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police and coordinated by the District Council’s Community Safety Team.

The new CCTV which has been installed in St Nicholas Park in Warwick near the entrance to Pickard Street. Photo by Matt Western.

“The new camera enables the council’s CCTV operators to monitor incidents and produce evidence more efficiently.

"It also allows the live images to be sent to the police for overview of an incident if required, this was not possible with the previous equipment.”