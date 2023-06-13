New driver could lose their licence after speeding past unmarked police car

A new driver faces losing their licence after speeding past an unmarked police car.
Officers recognised the driver and believed he was not insured to drive that vehicle - and they were right.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rugby Police said: "The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for driving offences. The driver has held their licence for less than two years so faces the real possibility of losing the privilege to drive."
The stop was made by the Patrol Investigations Unit who were on their way back to the station after helping to find a missing person.