New teenage driver stopped in Warwickshire collects 12 points - just 10 months after passing his test

New teenage driver stopped in Warwickshire has already got 12 points - just 10 months after passing his test

A teenage driver stopped in Warwickshire will lose his licence after collecting 12 points in just 10 months after passing his test.

The 19-year-old failed for police in West Bromwich but his BMW was intercepted by Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit on the M40 southbound.

They said: "The driver was failing to wear a seatbelt and had no valid insurance.

"The driver, aged 19 years, only passed his driving test 10 months ago and already has six points for two speeding offences.

"The DVLA are about to revoke his licence back to provisional.

"He now has another six points for no insurance so that's 12 points in under a year."