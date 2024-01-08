New Year off to bad start for man caught drink driving in Rugby on January 1

“We hope he takes some time to consider his sentence and makes a New Year’s Resolution never to drink and drive”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was caught drink driving in Rugby has been disqualified for three years.

Dylan Whittey, 39, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on January 1 charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also sentenced to a Community Order that includes a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement up to a maximum of 25 days that he must comply with by 31 December 2024.

Police are cracking down on drink drivers.

The sentence follows his arrest at 03.55hours on 30 December 2023 in Bilton Road, Rugby. He had recently left a public house in the town centre and officers pulled him over after observing his manner of driving.

He smelt of alcohol and failed to provide a roadside breath test when officers asked.

Whittey, who lives in Coventry, pleaded guilty in court and taking this into consideration, the magistrate fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £135 costs and £114 victim surcharge.