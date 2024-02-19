Nine barrels of diesel and tools recovered after police arrest man in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine barrels of diesel and a number of tools have been recovered after police arrested a man in Warwick.

Officers were responding to a theft from a building site in Kenilworth when they stopped a car in Spinney Hill, Warwick, a short time later. The officers seized a number of tools including bolt cutters and arrested the 36-year-old driver on suspicion of going equipped.

Warwickshire Police said: "Nine barrels of diesel were also recovered near the building site and returned to their owners.

