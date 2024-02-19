Nine barrels of diesel and tools recovered after police arrest man in Warwick
Nine barrels of diesel and a number of tools have been recovered after police arrested a man in Warwick.
Officers were responding to a theft from a building site in Kenilworth when they stopped a car in Spinney Hill, Warwick, a short time later. The officers seized a number of tools including bolt cutters and arrested the 36-year-old driver on suspicion of going equipped.
Warwickshire Police said: "Nine barrels of diesel were also recovered near the building site and returned to their owners.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone witnesses or anyone with information can go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ or call 101 quoting incident 28 of 18 February 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."