A recent theft in North Warwickshire has highlighted the threat to agricultural GPS systems. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team is working with the NFU, NFUMutual, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service and other partners to tackle the issue, as well as linking in with other forces and national intelligence.

A spokesman said: “Arrests have recently been made and good work is being done both by the police in this country and abroad where equipment is sometimes found.

“If you use this equipment on your farm please see our advice sheet on our website www.warwickshireruralwatch.co.uk, record all serial numbers, store in a secure place where possible when not in use and mark both visibly and invisibly, plus be aware when working in the fields and on the farm and report anyone seen acting suspiciously.”