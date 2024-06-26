Nuneaton car theft ended in crash for dangerous driver who left mobile phone at scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Nuneaton car thief crashed this Toyota Hilux while trying to escape police in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

It was reported stolen from Milby Drive in a keyless theft.

Within minutes, police intercepted the vehicle on the A444 Coton Road, heading towards Bedworth.

The vehicle immediately failed to stop and police pursued it towards Ash Green and Keresley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found a mobile phone at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The driver attempted to reverse ram us a number of times before continuing to drive dangeously in order to escape.

We lost sight of the vehicle on Vicarage Lane Ash Green.

“The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on the A446 near Coleshill. We recovered the vehicle for examination.

“The suspect left his mobile phone with the vehicle when making his escape.

"We have recovered this and we will be paying him a visit very soon.”