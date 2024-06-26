Nuneaton car theft ended in crash for dangerous driver who left mobile phone at scene
It was reported stolen from Milby Drive in a keyless theft.
Within minutes, police intercepted the vehicle on the A444 Coton Road, heading towards Bedworth.
The vehicle immediately failed to stop and police pursued it towards Ash Green and Keresley.
A police spokesman said: “The driver attempted to reverse ram us a number of times before continuing to drive dangeously in order to escape.
We lost sight of the vehicle on Vicarage Lane Ash Green.
“The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on the A446 near Coleshill. We recovered the vehicle for examination.
“The suspect left his mobile phone with the vehicle when making his escape.
"We have recovered this and we will be paying him a visit very soon.”
