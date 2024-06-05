Nuneaton man charged with murder after death of woman

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
Nuneaton man Ryan Timms has been charged with murder.

The 43-year-old, of The Green, Nuneaton, will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, June 5).

This follows the events of 31 July 2023, when officers were called to a report from ambulance services of a woman in cardiac arrest at a house on The Green.

The woman, who has not been named, sadly passed away four days afterwards.