Nuneaton man charged with murder after death of woman
Nuneaton man Ryan Timms has been charged with murder.
The 43-year-old, of The Green, Nuneaton, will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, June 5).
This follows the events of 31 July 2023, when officers were called to a report from ambulance services of a woman in cardiac arrest at a house on The Green.
The woman, who has not been named, sadly passed away four days afterwards.