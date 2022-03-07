Nuneaton man jailed for attacking two women who gave him lift home

A man who assaulted a woman and her friend as they were giving him a lift home after a night out has been jailed.
Kane Harris, 30, had been out in Coventry when he was offered a lift home by the victim – a woman in her 30s. The other victim – a woman in her 20s – was also in the car.
After an argument, Harris grabbed the wheel of the car forcing it to come to a stop in Binley Woods. He then dragged the first victim out of the car by her hair and slapped her face.
When the other woman intervened to help he threw her face first against the car breaking her jaw, eye socket and nose and leaving her with a bleed on the brain.
Harris, of Pembroke Way, Nuneaton was jailed for 18 months at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to assaulting both women.
DC Lydia Crouch from Rugby CID said: “This was a terrifying incident which left one of his victims with horrific injuries. Our community is a safer place with Harris behind bars.”