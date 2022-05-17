Nuneaton man to appear in court after biker stabbed on Rugby's Bilton Road during robbery

File image.

Daniel Spence, 32, of Edward Street, Nuneaton has been charged with robbery, section 18 wounding, possession of a knife, possession of MDMA and possession of cannabis.

Police and paramedics rushed to Bilton Road on the evening of Saturday, May 14, following reports that a motorcyclist had been stabbed and had his bike stolen.

The victim was taken to hospital and operated on overnight – and as of Sunday morning he was said to be in a stable condition.

Spence will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, May 17.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information that could help their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 360 of 14 May 2022.