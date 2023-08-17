Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Off-duty police officer assaulted in Warwick pub after her partner was allegedly abused homophobically

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the pub and witnessed the incident to get in touch.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

An off-duty police officer was assaulted in Warwick after an incident where her partner was allegedly homophobically abused.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on August 4 when the officer was in The Royal Horse in Poseidon Way.

The victim identified herself as a police officer after her partner was allegedly subjected to homophobic abuse.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

After this the victim reported being assaulted by the suspect.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the pub and witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Information can be given to Warwickshire Police by going to its website: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

When getting in touch people should quote incident number 344 of August 4.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by going to its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/