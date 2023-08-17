Off-duty police officer assaulted in Warwick pub after her partner was allegedly abused homophobically

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the pub and witnessed the incident to get in touch.

An off-duty police officer was assaulted in Warwick after an incident where her partner was allegedly homophobically abused.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on August 4 when the officer was in The Royal Horse in Poseidon Way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim identified herself as a police officer after her partner was allegedly subjected to homophobic abuse.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

After this the victim reported being assaulted by the suspect.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the pub and witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Information can be given to Warwickshire Police by going to its website: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

When getting in touch people should quote incident number 344 of August 4.