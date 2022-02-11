Off road bikes seized near Binley Woods following concerns over anti social behaviour

Photo: Warwickshire Police.

Police have seized three off road scramblers and reported two males for careless driving, riding with no insurance and no driving licence following a pre-planned operation to tackle the alleged anti social behaviour of bikers on off road motorcycles around the tollbar and A46 area near Binley Woods on Sunday, February 6.

During the operation, officers received reports of 10 bikers around TGI island and riding in the roadworks at 15.20hours.

Officers from the Operational Patrol Unit attended and with the assistance of the National Police helicopter (NPAS) detained a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man - both from Coventry - at 4pm.

Officers intercepted them coming out of the woods at rear of Starbucks (A46) in Binley Woods.

Two off road motorcycles were also recovered. These riders will be taken to court.

The National Police Air Service worked with Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police, following another biker for nearly two hours.

Police deployed a stinger - but the search was called off before the rider could be spoken to due to darkness and the safety of the rider who had no lights on.

His rucksack was recovered and a small quantity of what is believed to be was cannabis seized.

During the operation police also recovered a Yamaha MT07 motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Leicestershire.

Officers also spoke to the rider of a second suspected Stolen Yamaha R1 and after checks were completed it was established that the bike had been recovered a few days after it had been stolen.

Warwickshire Police Inspector Jem Mountford said: “The operation was put in place due to the behaviour of a small minority of off road bike riders who are putting the public in danger as well as themselves and this is our primary concern.

"We will continue to target the suspected illegal and antisocial use of off road bikers in the Binley Woods area and arrest riders and seize any bikes ridden with no insurance.

“Riding unregistered off-road bikes on public roads is illegal because they can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

"They are not insured to drive on public roads and will also not be taxed.

“Each year, thousands of people are injured or killed by uninsured drivers and without the correct insurance their compensation comes from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau. This bill is paid for through the insurance premiums of all law abiding motorists.

“We will seize their bikes and take riders to court.”

Police are reviewing dashcam footage and liaising with West Midlands Police as part of their investigation into the incident.

Police are also appealing to the public to help them identify those involved so that they can be removed from the roads.

If you saw someone return home on an unregistered off road bike or quad on Sunday evening 6 February, please contact the police.

If you have any information on the identity of any of the riders call101 quoting incident 146 of 6 February 2022.