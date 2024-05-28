Offensive weapon and cannabis found by police after vehicle stopped on A46

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offensive weapon and cannabis were discovered after Warwickshire Police stopped a vehicle being driven erratically on the A46.

Officers said the vehicle reeked of cannabis and following a search the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

Last week Levi Brown, who lives in Warwickshire, was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, this was suspended for 12 months during which time he will be supervised, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, participate in rehabilitation activity, have mental health treatment for nine months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...