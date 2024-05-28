Offensive weapon and cannabis found by police after vehicle stopped on A46
Officers said the vehicle reeked of cannabis and following a search the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
Last week Levi Brown, who lives in Warwickshire, was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, this was suspended for 12 months during which time he will be supervised, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, participate in rehabilitation activity, have mental health treatment for nine months.
He was also ordered to forfeit the items, pay court costs and victim surcharge totaling £339.