Officers appealing for help in tracking down potential key witness to crash near Stockton pub

Officers are appealing for help in tracking down a potential key witness to a crash in Stockton.

The incident happened around 3.20pm on June 21 on the canal bridge outside the Blue Lias Inn in Stockton Road.

Officers are appealing for the driver of a Mazda MPV who was present at the scene but who left before police arrived to come forward.

If anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police citing incident 221 of June 21, online: warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

The investigating officer is PC 1563 Stead.

People can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: crimestoppers-uk.org