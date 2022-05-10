Officers appealing for witnesses after burglary in Hampton Magna

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Hampton Magna last week.
Last Friday (May 6) someone broke into a property in Dorchester Avenue between 11.45am and 3.15pm.
PC Tobias Butler said: “Fortunately no items were stolen, but understandably the owners feel distressed and anxious following the violation of their home.
“If you were in the area on Friday and witnessed any suspicious activity or have any doorbell or dashcam footage that could help enquiries, please contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 236 of May 6.