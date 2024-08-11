Officers appealing for witnesses to crash between Leamington and Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for witnesses to crash that happened between Leamington and Rugby last week.

Warwickshire Police said the incident happened on Tuesday August 6 on Leamington Road and the junction of Pit Hill in Bubbenhall around 3.20pm.

The crash involved a motorbike.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are being asked to contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 195 of August 6.

Police are appealing for information.

Information can also be given using the force’s website by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously at Crimestoppers by calling: 0800 555 111.