Officers appealing for witnesses to crash between Leamington and Rugby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are appealing for witnesses to crash that happened between Leamington and Rugby last week.
Warwickshire Police said the incident happened on Tuesday August 6 on Leamington Road and the junction of Pit Hill in Bubbenhall around 3.20pm.
The crash involved a motorbike.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are being asked to contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 195 of August 6.
Information can also be given using the force’s website by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/