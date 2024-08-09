Officers continuing to appeal for witnesses in connection with Leamington murder investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward as they continue to investigate a murder in Leamington.

Last week, Warwickshire Police issued a statement saying a murder investigation had been launched after a man died following an incident in Leamington..

Gary Hutchings was taken to hospital on Sunday July 28 having suffered a cardiac arrest but later died.

Warwickshire Police said it subsequently received information to suggest the 54-year-old had been assaulted the same day around the area of Packington Place.

Gary Hutchings. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information – no matter how small – relating to people in Packington Place or on the route to Leicester Street between 2pm and 2.30pm.

A post-mortem was inconclusive and further tests will take place over the coming months.

A 22-year-old man from Leamington, a 29-year-old man from Nuneaton and a 39-year-old man from Leamington – all arrested on suspicion of murder – have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family at this challenging time and as they start to try and come to terms with his death.

“Sadly Gary’s recent post-mortem was inconclusive and there are still a number of tests that will need to be carried out before we get any real answers for them.

“Three men arrested have been bailed while we carry out further investigative work.

"In the meantime, we’re still looking into several avenues and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was a witness and hasn’t already spoken to us.

“Ideally, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Packington Place between noon and 3pm – but particularly around 2.30pm – to come forward.

“Equally, if you have any information or footage, please submit it through the online portal.”

Anyone with information should report it via the portal, which can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ24E56-PO1 or call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 160 of July 30.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling: 0800 555 111 or by going to the website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/