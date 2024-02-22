Register
Officers deploy stinger to bring suspected cloned car to a stop in village near Rugby

The car came to stop in a bush
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Officers deployed a stinger to bring a suspected cloned car to a stop in Wolston in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The car was reported to have failed to stop for police on the M1 earlier in the night.

After coming to a stop in a bush in Warwick Road, the three occupants, who by this point were all in the back of the car were arrested.

The three men from Birmingham, aged 21, 24 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.

One of the 24-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.