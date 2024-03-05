Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were sent to investigate a suspected brothel in the town this morning (Tuesday March 5).

The visit to the property, which is in Emscote Road, is part of an ongoing investigation in response to concerns raised by the local community.

A woman was detained at the scene for immigration offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were sent to investigate a suspected brothel in the town this morning (Tuesday March 5).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Johnathan Calver from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We’ve listened to concerns raised by the local community and after a period gathering intelligence we visited the property to further our enquiries.

"We collected evidence that will help with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help with officers with their enquiries can submit information online by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about

People can also contact the force on 101 quoting incident 54 of March 5.