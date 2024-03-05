Officers investigate suspected brothel in Warwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were sent to investigate a suspected brothel in the town this morning (Tuesday March 5).
The visit to the property, which is in Emscote Road, is part of an ongoing investigation in response to concerns raised by the local community.
A woman was detained at the scene for immigration offences.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sergeant Johnathan Calver from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We’ve listened to concerns raised by the local community and after a period gathering intelligence we visited the property to further our enquiries.
"We collected evidence that will help with our ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information that may help with officers with their enquiries can submit information online by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about
People can also contact the force on 101 quoting incident 54 of March 5.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/