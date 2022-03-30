Officers investigating sexual assault in Rugby release this sketch

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Rugby have released this sketch of a man they would like to speak to.

The image has been put together by done by a forensic artist.

At around 6.10pm on Saturday January 29, a teenage girl was walking on a pathway between the end of Reservoir Road and Crowthorns in Brownsover, when a man approached her.

The man then touched her inappropriately over her clothing, before trying to take her coat off.

The victim screamed and the suspect then ran off into nearby woodland.

The suspect is described as white, with blonde/light-coloured facial stubble, short stubble-like hair, aged between 30-40 years old.

He was thought to be wearing dark-coloured trousers and a black zipped up puffer jacket.