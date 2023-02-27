Officers make CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack on man at McDonald's in Leamington town centre

Do you recognise him?

Officers have issued a CCTV appeal as they continue to investigate an assault which happened in Leamington.

The incident, described by police as an ‘unprovoked assault’, happened on January 14.

As a man in his 50s was waiting in McDonalds on The Parade around 10pm, he is reported to have been approached by two men who began verbally abusing him.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who could help them with an investigation into an assault which happened in Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Shortly afterwards, one of the men is then understood to have assaulted the victim – causing him head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The two men then left in an unknown direction.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured above as they believe he may have information that could help the ongoing investigation.

Police are also appealing for anyone else who was in the area at the time to get in touch.