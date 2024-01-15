Officers release CCTV image of woman could help a Warwick rape investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman who might have information that could help an investigation into a rape in Warwick.

The incident occurred on July 21, 2023.

The woman is believed to have spoken to the victim earlier in the evening at Ronnie’s Bar in Jury Street in Warwick.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman who might have information that could help an investigation into a rape in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Detective Constable Camilla Goddard from Warwickshire Police Rape and Serious Sexual Offence Team said: “Following extensive enquiries we believe this woman may have spoken to the victim earlier in the evening and could have information important to our enquiries.

"Enquiries to date have been unable to identify the woman so we’re now appealing for the public to help or for the woman herself to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the woman should call police on 101 quoting incident 177 of July 22 2023.