Officers searching for a man in connection with an assault in Leamington

Kyle Riley. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Officers are appealing for help in tracking down a man in connection with an assault which happened in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police is trying to track down 23-year-old Kyle Riley as they would like to speak to him about the incident, which happened in September 26.

The force said he has links to Leamington and Coventry

He has been described as being around 5ft 8ins and of average build.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to not approach him but to call 999.

If you anyone has any information on Kyle’s whereabouts they should call 101 quoting reference 23/42289/25.