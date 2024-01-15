Officers searching for bikes and their owners after antisocial behaviour in Warwick

Officers are appealing for the public’s help.

Officers are searching for bikes and their owners after reports of antisocial behaviour in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick Police

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Teams at Warwickshire Police are trying to track down the bikes pictured after they received reports of them being ridden antisocially around St Nicholas Park.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bikes or their owners, to contact them by emailing: [email protected]