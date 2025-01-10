Officers searching for man who might be able to help with Warwick assault investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are searching for a man who might be able to help them with their investigation into an assault in Warwick.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police have released the included image of the man they are trying to identify.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault in a bar on Market Place, Warwick, on October 26 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He may have information which could assist with enquiries.”

If anyone recognises him, they should call 101 or report it online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ quoting incident 321 of October 26 2024.