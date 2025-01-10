Officers searching for man who might be able to help with Warwick assault investigation
Police officers are searching for a man who might be able to help them with their investigation into an assault in Warwick.
Warwickshire Police have released the included image of the man they are trying to identify.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault in a bar on Market Place, Warwick, on October 26 last year.
"He may have information which could assist with enquiries.”
If anyone recognises him, they should call 101 or report it online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ quoting incident 321 of October 26 2024.