Open tin of beans thrown through house window during bizzare attack near Leamington
Police are asking for information about the incident
An open tin of beans was thrown through an open house window in a bizzare attack in Cubbington.
Police are asking for information about the incident that happened between 3.15-6pm on Saturday August 19 in Boddington Close.
Warwickshire Police said: "Unknown offender(s) threw an open tin of baked beans through an open ground floor window belonging to a residential property in Boddington Close, Cubbington.
"If you have information, please call Warwick Rural East SNT on the below details and quote incident: 77 of 20-AUG-2023. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."