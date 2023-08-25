Register
Open tin of beans thrown through house window during bizzare attack near Leamington

Police are asking for information about the incident
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

An open tin of beans was thrown through an open house window in a bizzare attack in Cubbington.

Police are asking for information about the incident that happened between 3.15-6pm on Saturday August 19 in Boddington Close.

Warwickshire Police said: "Unknown offender(s) threw an open tin of baked beans through an open ground floor window belonging to a residential property in Boddington Close, Cubbington.

"If you have information, please call Warwick Rural East SNT on the below details and quote incident: 77 of 20-AUG-2023. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."