Overflowing rubbish, noise and anti-social behaviour: Leamington residents express concerns to council representatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Overflowing rubbish, ongoing noise and opportunistic developers were just some of the issues debated at a recent meeting between fed-up Leamington residents and council representatives.

Senior Warwick District Council (WDC) officers from planning, housing services, neighbourhood services and safer communities along with key portfolio holders met for the first time with about 50 residents from the Clarendon area at St Patrick’s Irish Club on September 14 to talk about the difficulties of living and running businesses in the central Leamington ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaired by Cllr. Chris King (Clarendon), deputy leader of the council, the event heard from residents who said that the "high intensification of students in the area has reached such a degree there are barely if any permanent residents left on many streets".

Photos of rubbish in the area, aken from a previous story on this issue.

Carrie Terry, founder member of the Clarendon Residents Group, said: "A soon-to-open Creative Arts University at Spencer Yard and a growing number of AirBnBs are set to exacerbate the problem even further, turning Leamington into a Mecca for private landlords and developers.

"Speculators are charging eye-watering rents for accommodation that locals simply cannot afford and which, for the most part, is neither suitable for families or for permanent living.

"The increase in population density has been largely to the disadvantage of the community: night noise, anti-social behaviour, parking issues and huge volumes of refuse which simply cannot be managed under the newly imposed 123+ system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The general consensus in the room was that the planning process seems pre-disposed in favour of the developer with little regard paid to the community being affected by officers’ recommendations. The poor management of HMOs (houses of multiple occupation) was also flagged up as being one of the main reasons for the neglected and unkempt appearance of many of our formerly grand Victorian and Regency buildings. Along with the fly-tipping, it has made town-living a dismal affair."

Officers Steve Partner (head of neighbourhood and assets) and Zoe Court (neighbourhood services manager) said that the new '123+' bin collection system has been a success - and a revised action plan to cope with the quantities of rubbish on the streets was proposed. It be reviewed in six months and could include enforcement and the use of penalties.

Gillian Holden, one of the group’s founder members, added: “We are hoping that having key portfolios like planning and neighbourhood held by councillors who actually live in Leamington and recognise the issues, will have a positive impact on both current actions and future policy. The town’s resident community should be at the heart of decision making. Previous administrations have ignored our collective voice for too long.”

Marianne Rolfe, head of safer communities, was keen to point out the benefits the new uniformed team of community wardens will bring in when it comes to tackling anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it was also pointed out by Carrie Terry that the police are actively now encouraging residents to log night disturbance by dialling 101 or even 999 if parties and/or street noise are impeding sleep.

She added: "Clarendon Residents Group wants to see ongoing conversations with WDC officers and will continue to be proactive in feeding back on the success or otherwise of measures taken.