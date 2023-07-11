Leamington police raided the premises and are currently investigating the matter

Forensic detective work by the owner of a stolen car in Warwick led police to the door of a 'chop shop' where suspected stolen parts were found.

Burglars stole the Audi RSQ3 from the owner's address on June 27 - but as the vehicle had been modified by the owner, he searched several online selling sites and uncovered what he suspected to be components of his car, specifically the brake discs and callipers.

With this information, officers obtained a search warrant to search a suspected ‘chop shop’ in the Stratford district on Wednesday July 5.

During the search, officers recovered the suspected stolen parts along with a large amount of other vehicle parts suspected to be stolen.

DC Feeley from Leamington Proactive CID said “Burglary continues to be a blight on our communities and can cause serious distress to the victims. Due to the extremely conscientious actions of this victim we have been able to recover a large number of suspected stolen items, and given us plenty of evidence to enable us to continue this investigation.