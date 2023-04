If you are looking for your flash car that was parked on the pavement in Leamington - the police now have it!

PCSO Sear and Rossington seized this car earlier today (Sunday) from Warwick Street as it had false plates and was also uninsured.

The police said: "We will be making enquiries but if the owner is wondering where their car has gone they can contact us at the station, and maybe don’t park it on the pavement next time you’re in town."