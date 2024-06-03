Passer-by spat and punched in the face after trying to stop someone vandalising floral tribute

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A walker who tried to stop someone vandalising a floral tribute was spat and punched in the face.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Stratford on May 30, between 8am and 8.20am.

Warwickshire Police said: "A woman walking at the recreational ground near Lucy’s Mill in Stratford allegedly saw another woman damaging a floral tribute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The walker reportedly asked the other woman to stop, at which point she allegedly spat and punched her in the face.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidentPolice are appealing for witnesses to the incident
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

"The suspect is described as a white female between 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft tall with long dark hair and lesions or bruising to the face.

"She was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt-style jacket and carrying a Waitrose bag.

"If you were in the park around this time, or you have information that can help our investigation including video footage, contact us citing crime reference 23/22741/24:

“The investigating officer is PC 0676 Mucklow.”