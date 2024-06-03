Passer-by spat and punched in the face after trying to stop someone vandalising floral tribute
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Stratford on May 30, between 8am and 8.20am.
Warwickshire Police said: "A woman walking at the recreational ground near Lucy’s Mill in Stratford allegedly saw another woman damaging a floral tribute.
"The walker reportedly asked the other woman to stop, at which point she allegedly spat and punched her in the face.
"The suspect is described as a white female between 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft tall with long dark hair and lesions or bruising to the face.
"She was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt-style jacket and carrying a Waitrose bag.
"If you were in the park around this time, or you have information that can help our investigation including video footage, contact us citing crime reference 23/22741/24:
- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
“The investigating officer is PC 0676 Mucklow.”