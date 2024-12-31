Passers-by help teenager who was raped in Leamington town centre in early hours of Christmas morning

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Passers-by came to the rescue of a teenager who said she had been raped in the early hours of Christmas morning in Leamington town centre.

Now Warwickshire Police want to speak to those people as part of their investigation into the incident.

They are also looking for dash cam footage from cars or CCTV footage from the area of the Parade, Clarendon Avenue, Beauchamp Road, Beauchamp Avenue, or Kenilworth Road from between midnight and 4am on December 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "On Christmas Day in Leamington town centre between 1am and 3:30am, it is believed that passers-by may have assisted an 18-year-old white female in a white coat.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

"It has been reported that the woman was the victim of a rape.

"To further our investigation, we would like to speak to any of these passers-by who spoke to the woman between these times.

"You can make a report citing Incident 208 of 25 December on our website reporting tool https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/, by phone on 101.”

"Or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is DC 2281 Bury."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice