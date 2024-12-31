Passers-by help teenager who was raped in Leamington town centre in early hours of Christmas morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now Warwickshire Police want to speak to those people as part of their investigation into the incident.
They are also looking for dash cam footage from cars or CCTV footage from the area of the Parade, Clarendon Avenue, Beauchamp Road, Beauchamp Avenue, or Kenilworth Road from between midnight and 4am on December 25.
Warwickshire Police said: "On Christmas Day in Leamington town centre between 1am and 3:30am, it is believed that passers-by may have assisted an 18-year-old white female in a white coat.
"It has been reported that the woman was the victim of a rape.
"To further our investigation, we would like to speak to any of these passers-by who spoke to the woman between these times.
"You can make a report citing Incident 208 of 25 December on our website reporting tool https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/, by phone on 101.”