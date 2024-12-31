Passers-by help teenager who was raped in Leamington town centre in early hours of Christmas morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Passers-by came to the rescue of a teenager who said she had been raped in the early hours of Christmas morning in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Warwickshire Police want to speak to those people as part of their investigation into the incident.

They are also looking for dash cam footage from cars or CCTV footage from the area of the Parade, Clarendon Avenue, Beauchamp Road, Beauchamp Avenue, or Kenilworth Road from between midnight and 4am on December 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "On Christmas Day in Leamington town centre between 1am and 3:30am, it is believed that passers-by may have assisted an 18-year-old white female in a white coat.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"It has been reported that the woman was the victim of a rape.

"To further our investigation, we would like to speak to any of these passers-by who spoke to the woman between these times.

"You can make a report citing Incident 208 of 25 December on our website reporting tool https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/, by phone on 101.”

"Or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is DC 2281 Bury."