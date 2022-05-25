Patrolling officers arrest suspected drug dealer after house search in Rugby

On May 23 officers on patrol spotted suspicious activity, leaving them concerned for the welfare of people inside the house.
They entered the home, seizing cannabis and arresting a 44-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The suspect was later released under investigation.
Anyone with information on suspected drug dealing can report it by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.