(PC) Christmas arrives early to visit 'naughty boy' in Warwick

Police have seized drugs and arrested man after a raid in Warwick.

Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on its Facebook page today (Monday November 25) detailing the raid with festive flare.

The post said: “(PC) Christmas came early, and visited a very naughty boy this morning in connection with the supply of drugs.

“Christmas, along with his elves, in the form of officers from Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team, have successfully executed a warrant at an address on Shakespeare Avenue in Warwick.

Police have seized drugs and arrested man after a raid in Warwick.

“A quantity of Class A and B drugs were seized as well as money. One person remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

“We are committed to targeting offenders and offences of this nature which can have devastating effects on communities.

“Results like this are only possible through community engagement and the valuable information provided to us by the communities we police.

“If you believe a property near you is being used in the supply of drugs, then please contact us.”

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

