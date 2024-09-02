Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after drug driver failed to stop in Warwickshire police chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug driver who failed to stop for police on the M6 near Coventry has left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

At just before midnight yesterday (September 1) officers on the A444 near Junction 3 of the M6 tried to pull over a red Hyundai Tucson.

The driver reportedly failed to stop, which resulted in a short pursuit down Foleshill Road in Coventry.

It’s alleged the driver then struck several vehicles on the A444 and a pedestrian, who sustained a serious injury and remains in hospital.

The driver failed to stop for police on the motorway. Picture: Google Street View.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fail to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The incident has been referred to the IOPC as is standard practice in an incident following police activity.