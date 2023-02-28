Register
Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run incident in lay-by near Kenilworth

He sustained minor injuries.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:40pm

Officers are appealing for information following a reported hit-and-run near Honiley on February 27.

It happened between 1pm and 1.15pm on the A4177, between the five ways roundabout and Honiley.

A pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was in a lay-by and reports that he was struck by an unknown car, which drove off.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash cam footage, should contact the police at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident number 147 of February 27.