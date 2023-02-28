Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run incident in lay-by near Kenilworth

He sustained minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information following a reported hit-and-run near Honiley on February 27.

It happened between 1pm and 1.15pm on the A4177, between the five ways roundabout and Honiley.

A pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was in a lay-by and reports that he was struck by an unknown car, which drove off.

Police are appealing for witnesses

