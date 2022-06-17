People are being warned about a man exposing himself near a popular dog walking area near Kenilworth.

People are being warned about a man exposing himself at a popular dog walking area near Kenilworth.

One female witness said the man 'performed a lewd act' in front of her.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Red Lane in Burton Green, a popular spot for dog walkers.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said : "Police were called to Red Lane in Burton Green shortly after 2.15pm on Tuesday following a report of a man exposing himself.