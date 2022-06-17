People are being warned about a man exposing himself at a popular dog walking area near Kenilworth.
One female witness said the man 'performed a lewd act' in front of her.
The incident happened in Red Lane in Burton Green, a popular spot for dog walkers.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said : "Police were called to Red Lane in Burton Green shortly after 2.15pm on Tuesday following a report of a man exposing himself.
"A woman was walking along when a man is understood to have performed a lewd act. Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone who was in the area or has information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 215 of 14 June."