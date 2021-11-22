People in 'suspicious' van spotted in Cubbington turned out to be suspected building site thieves

Police found a cloned Ford transit minibus on site being loaded with scaffolding and red diesel. Photo: OPU Warwickshire.

Thieves were interrupted by police as they tried to steal numerous items from a building site in Cubbington.

The offenders fled the scene and police were able to return all the stolen items.

A member of the public noticed a 'suspicious' van last night (Sunday) on the site at Bellway Homes Hazelwood Development in Rugby Road, Cubbington and called the police.

A police spokesperson said: "We found a cloned Ford transit minibus on site being loaded with scaffolding and red diesel.

"The offender had already made off before we got to the van.

"One of our police dog handlers attended and searched the area but were unable to locate the offender.

"The police dog did recover the offenders coat during the track.