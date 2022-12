A group of men escaped from a burning car after a suspected drink drive crash in Leamington.

Onlookers saw the vehicle in flames in the early hours of December 23 after a crash on Tachbrook Road.

Police received reports that people were spotted fleeing the scene. A 31-year-old man from Warwick was found in Heathcote Way arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was bailed until next month.

