Persistent offender who has been a 'thorn in the police's side' has now been banned from areas of Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Persistent offender who has been a 'thorn in the police's side' banned from areas of Leamington
Paul Murphy, 37, of no fixed abode, was convicted in 2023 of numerous offences and received a custodial sentence of 52 weeks. At that time Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team made an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order against him - and following several delays this was granted yesterday (Thursday).
Murphy will be subject to this Criminal Behaviour Order for the maximum term of five years until March 27, 2029.
Under the order he must not:
- Expose his genitals in a public place
- Urinate or defecate in a public place that is not a public toilet.
- Masturbate in a public place.
- Be in possession of a controlled drug or substance in a public place.
- Inject himself with a controlled drug or substance in a public place.
He is also prohibited from entering a large area of Leamington as defined in the map which includes Parade, Jephson Gardens and the Pump Room Gardens and the surrounding areas.
PC Morton from Leamington SNT said "Paul has been a constant thorn in the side of the Neighbourhood Team for some time now and has refused any help offered to him, leaving us with very little option but to apply for this Criminal Behaviour Order.”
"I am pleased that this order is finally in place and will give police significant powers to protect the public from Paul’s behaviour should he choose to breach the conditions imposed on him."