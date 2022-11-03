Pig farm owners near Lutterworth admit breaching animal welfare regulations

Four months of secret filming by animal welfare campaign group Viva! revealed pigs living in appalling conditions at Flat House Farm in Gilmorton.

Owners of a pig farm near Lutterworth have admitted breaching animal welfare regulations.

Four months of secret filming by animal welfare campaign group Viva! revealed pigs living in appalling conditions at Flat House Farm in Gilmorton. At the time it was home to some 9,000 animals.

An investigation was launched in 2020 and directors Alan and Rachel Elvidge from Elvidge Farms Limited appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court yesterday, after being prosecuted by Leicestershire Trading Standards.

Viva! said its four-month investigation unearthed a catalogue of neglect and abuse, including ‘sick and dying animals left to suffer’ and ‘rotting corpses and emaciated pigs’.

Elvidge Farms Limited pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, relating to the suitability of environment and enrichment maintenance of the site. They will be sentenced next week.