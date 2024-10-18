Plain clothes police officers catch shoplifter at Leamington retail park

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:34 BST
Plain clothes police officers have caught a shoplifter who had stolen clothes from a store at a Leamington retail park.

The arrest was made at The Leamington Shopping Park (The Shires) yesterday (Thursday October 17).

The plain clothes officers were out and about targeting shoplifters as part of the national Safer Business Action Week campaign which targets crime against businesses.

The offender pictured had stolen about £150 worth of clothing.

