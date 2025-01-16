Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire Police and Warwick District Council have secured a closure order on a property in Leamington which has been connected to county lines drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

The order, on the property in Kennan Avenue in the south of the town, will run for three months.

Leamington Police have said: “We have done it before, and we'll do it again.

"Closure orders are a really powerful tool at our disposal, which in this case has evicted the tenant and makes it a criminal offence for any person to enter or remain on the premises.

Warwickshire Police and Warwick District Council have secured a closure order on this property in, Kennan Avenue, Leamington which has been connected to county lines drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour. Credit: Warwickshire Police

"Our officers will utilise these powers where we can. “If you allow your property to be involved in drug dealing, anti-social behaviour or both then know that you could be the next person we shut down.”

"If you believe that a premises near you is being used in this way please contact us so we can help.”