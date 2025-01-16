Police and council sercure closure order on Leamington property connected to drug dealing and violence
The order, on the property in Kennan Avenue in the south of the town, will run for three months.
Leamington Police have said: “We have done it before, and we'll do it again.
"Closure orders are a really powerful tool at our disposal, which in this case has evicted the tenant and makes it a criminal offence for any person to enter or remain on the premises.
"Our officers will utilise these powers where we can. “If you allow your property to be involved in drug dealing, anti-social behaviour or both then know that you could be the next person we shut down.”
"If you believe that a premises near you is being used in this way please contact us so we can help.”