Police appeal after theft of power tools and woodchipper worth £20,000 from Bascote
Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a woodchipper and tools worth £20,000 from Bascote.
The equipment was taken from a secure white Isuzu Trucks Grafter N35.150 Tipper parked outside a property in Bascote Road.
The offender/s removed the padlocks to the toolbox secured to the tipper before stealing the goods.
It is believed the incident took place between 9pm on September 24 and 6am the following morning.
If you have any information or CCTV footage, visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a... or telephone 101 quoting crime number: 23/42191/25.